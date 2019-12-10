Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov dies at 83

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 December 2019, 18:55
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, who held the post for 18 years, died at 83 years of age on Tuesday, TASS reports citing Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the report, offering condolences to Luzhkov’s relatives and friends. «Yury Mikhailovich Luzhkov has died. I’m sincerely sorry that this energetic and cheerful person, who headed Moscow in a challenging post-Soviet period and did a lot for the city and Muscovites, has passed away. I extend my condolences to his relatives and friends,» Sobyanin wrote on his Twitter account.

Yury Luzhkov served as the mayor of Moscow in 1992-2010. Luzhkov was born in Moscow on September 21, 1936. In 1958, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Petrochemical & Gas Industry Institute. On June 6, 1992, Luzhkov, who held the position of Chairman of the Moscow city government, was appointed mayor by a decree of President Boris Yeltsin.

Photo: ptzgovorit.ru

