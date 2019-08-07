Former Kyrgyz President Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash village fired

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Shooting occurred in the house of former President Almazbek Atambayev in the village of Koi-Tash. Most likely, special forces storm the house, eyewitnesses reported, according to KABAR.

According to the press service of the Central Internal AffairsDirectorate of Chui Oblast, a phone call was received from the house of formerPresident Almazbek Atambayev.

«The investigative-operational group of the Central Internal AffairsDirectorate has left for the place. Additional information will be givenlater,» the police department said.

Meanwhile, a video from the territory of Atambayev’s house appeared on socialnetworks, where armed people started firing.

Recall that earlier the Jogorku Kenesh decided to remove the immunity ofex-president Almazbek Atambayev.

Former President Atambayev was deprived of his immunity on June 27, whenthe Kyrgyz parliament members decided to deprive him of the status ofex-president the country. Earlier, the parliament created a special commission,which concluded that Atambayev could be involved in 6 crimes during hispresidency.

Atambayev served as president of Kyrgyzstan from Dec. 1, 2011 to Nov.24, 2017.

Earlier, representatives of Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies said severalcriminal cases had been launched against the former president, which they couldnot investigate due to his immunity.

Speaking to the deputies, the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan OtkurbekDzhamshitov then reported that out of 6 points of the prosecution in 5 episodescriminal acts were revealed under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Codeof the Republic.

Atambaev is charged in corruption, including the suspected corruptionduring the reconstruction of Bishkek's thermal power station, the unlawfulobtaining of land for building his residential house, and helping releaseChenchen criminal Aziz Batukayev.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan summoned Atambayev forquestioning three times on the case of unlawful release of criminal authorityBatukayev.

However, Atambayev stated that he would not go in for questioning andhanded over all the papers to his legal representative Sergei Slesarev.