Former Kyrgyz President Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash village fired

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Shooting occurred in the house of former President Almazbek Atambayev in the village of Koi-Tash. Most likely, special forces storm the house, eyewitnesses reported, according to KABAR.

According to the press service of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Chui Oblast, a phone call was received from the house of former President Almazbek Atambayev.

«The investigative-operational group of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate has left for the place. Additional information will be given later,» the police department said.

Meanwhile, a video from the territory of Atambayev’s house appeared on social networks, where armed people started firing.

Recall that earlier the Jogorku Kenesh decided to remove the immunity of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev.

Former President Atambayev was deprived of his immunity on June 27, when the Kyrgyz parliament members decided to deprive him of the status of ex-president the country. Earlier, the parliament created a special commission, which concluded that Atambayev could be involved in 6 crimes during his presidency.

Atambayev served as president of Kyrgyzstan from Dec. 1, 2011 to Nov. 24, 2017.

Earlier, representatives of Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies said several criminal cases had been launched against the former president, which they could not investigate due to his immunity.

Speaking to the deputies, the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov then reported that out of 6 points of the prosecution in 5 episodes criminal acts were revealed under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Republic.

Atambaev is charged in corruption, including the suspected corruption during the reconstruction of Bishkek's thermal power station, the unlawful obtaining of land for building his residential house, and helping release Chenchen criminal Aziz Batukayev.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan summoned Atambayev for questioning three times on the case of unlawful release of criminal authority Batukayev.

However, Atambayev stated that he would not go in for questioning and handed over all the papers to his legal representative Sergei Slesarev.