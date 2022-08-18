Former Kazakh ambassador to Japan receives Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the decision of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito of Japan the Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan, Jun Yamada, presented one of the highest state awards, «The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star», to ex-Kazakh ambassador to Japan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, for his contribution to developing bilateral cooperation and deepening friendship between Kazakhstan and Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov, the Ambassador of Greece to Kazakhstan Efthalia Kakiopoulou, as well as representatives of the business and diplomatic circles of both countries.

«The Order of the Rising Sun» was the first award to be included in Japan's award system. The Order was first awarded in 1875. «The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star» is an order of the second class according to the Japanese state honour system.

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev had served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan from 2016 to 2021 and had been a visiting professor at Tokai University in Japan from 2017 to 2021. He is fluent in Japanese. He has been working within the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan for 30 years.

Photo: gov.kz