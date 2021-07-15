Former Grand Mufti of Kazakhstan passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Former Grand Mufti of Kazakhstan Absattar Hadji Derbisali has passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1947 in Tyulkubassk district, South Kazakhstan region, Absattar Hadji Derbisali became a senior Muslim religious official of the country in June 24, 2000.

He acted as the Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Central Asia, headed the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan. Absattar Hadji Derbisali was an academician of the Academy of Sciences of the High School of Kazakhstan, PhD, Prof, orientalist, and diplomat. He held a diplomatic rank of an advisor of class one.

He authored over 400 theoretical and practical works on the Arab language and literature, ancient periods of Kazakh literature and culture, spiritual links of Kazakhstan with the Islamic countries of the Far East as well as the history of Islam, Quran, and sayings of Prophet Muhammad.



