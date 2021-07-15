Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Former Grand Mufti of Kazakhstan passes away

    15 July 2021, 11:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Former Grand Mufti of Kazakhstan Absattar Hadji Derbisali has passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in 1947 in Tyulkubassk district, South Kazakhstan region, Absattar Hadji Derbisali became a senior Muslim religious official of the country in June 24, 2000.

    He acted as the Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Central Asia, headed the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan. Absattar Hadji Derbisali was an academician of the Academy of Sciences of the High School of Kazakhstan, PhD, Prof, orientalist, and diplomat. He held a diplomatic rank of an advisor of class one.

    He authored over 400 theoretical and practical works on the Arab language and literature, ancient periods of Kazakh literature and culture, spiritual links of Kazakhstan with the Islamic countries of the Far East as well as the history of Islam, Quran, and sayings of Prophet Muhammad.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Religion Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev