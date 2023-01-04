Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Former Chief Editor of Kazinform International News Agency Bagdat Ilyassova passes away

    4 January 2023, 11:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Chief Editor of Kazinform International News Agency Bagdat Ilyassova passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in 1943, Bagdat Aubakirovna was a native of Akmolinsk town (now Astana). From 1962 to 1968 she studied Journalism at the Kirov Kazakh State University. She graduated also from the Moscow State Lomonossov University with a diploma in Journalism.

    She began her career as a proofreader in Molodoy Tselinnik newspaper (1962-1965).

    She was a copyreader, editor, observer, and deputy editor-in-chief in Tselinogradskaya Pravda newspaper.

    From 2005-2016 she worked at Kazinform International News Agency, where she gained a reputation of a highly qualified, intelligent and diligent specialist. She was flexible and resourceful in search for a best possible solution of the tasks set.

    Bagdat Ilyassova authored also a number of research articles. For active and fruitful work, she was awarded a letter of gratitude which was published in Molodoy Tselinnik newspaper.

    The staff of Kazinform Agency expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Bagdat Ilyassova. It is a big loss both for the Agency and Kazakhstani journalism.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Mass media Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bloody January: 315 persons remain under investigation
    Many policemen still under treatment after January unrest - Minister
    Some buildings of NSC departments left unprotected during Jan 2022 riots – Prosecutor General
    President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana
    Popular
    1 Prosecutor General to deliver report on January events
    2 Astana Opera: New princes in The Nutcracker
    3 Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
    4 Avalanche slides down mountain in Almaty
    5 Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan