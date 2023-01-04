Former Chief Editor of Kazinform International News Agency Bagdat Ilyassova passes away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Chief Editor of Kazinform International News Agency Bagdat Ilyassova passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1943, Bagdat Aubakirovna was a native of Akmolinsk town (now Astana). From 1962 to 1968 she studied Journalism at the Kirov Kazakh State University. She graduated also from the Moscow State Lomonossov University with a diploma in Journalism.

She began her career as a proofreader in Molodoy Tselinnik newspaper (1962-1965).

She was a copyreader, editor, observer, and deputy editor-in-chief in Tselinogradskaya Pravda newspaper.

From 2005-2016 she worked at Kazinform International News Agency, where she gained a reputation of a highly qualified, intelligent and diligent specialist. She was flexible and resourceful in search for a best possible solution of the tasks set.

Bagdat Ilyassova authored also a number of research articles. For active and fruitful work, she was awarded a letter of gratitude which was published in Molodoy Tselinnik newspaper.

The staff of Kazinform Agency expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Bagdat Ilyassova. It is a big loss both for the Agency and Kazakhstani journalism.



