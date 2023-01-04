Former Chief Editor of Kazinform International News Agency Bagdat Ilyassova passes away

4 January 2023, 11:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Chief Editor of Kazinform International News Agency Bagdat Ilyassova passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1943, Bagdat Aubakirovna was a native of Akmolinsk town (now Astana). From 1962 to 1968 she studied Journalism at the Kirov Kazakh State University. She graduated also from the Moscow State Lomonossov University with a diploma in Journalism.

She began her career as a proofreader in Molodoy Tselinnik newspaper (1962-1965).

She was a copyreader, editor, observer, and deputy editor-in-chief in Tselinogradskaya Pravda newspaper.

From 2005-2016 she worked at Kazinform International News Agency, where she gained a reputation of a highly qualified, intelligent and diligent specialist. She was flexible and resourceful in search for a best possible solution of the tasks set.

Bagdat Ilyassova authored also a number of research articles. For active and fruitful work, she was awarded a letter of gratitude which was published in Molodoy Tselinnik newspaper.

The staff of Kazinform Agency expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Bagdat Ilyassova. It is a big loss both for the Agency and Kazakhstani journalism.