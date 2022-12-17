Forest fires raging in 7 Argentine provinces

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - Argentine authorities said Friday they are battling blazes in seven provinces in the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fires have hit Salta, Entre Ríos, Corrientes, Córdoba, San Luis, Río Negro and Tierra del Fuego, according to the country’s Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development.

It said Salta and Entre Rios have the most active fires.

As authorities push to contain the outbreaks they have deployed a range of measures -- including two helicopters and two hydrant planes belonging to Tierra del Fuego.

Eighty-five firefighters, alongside technical and logistical personnel, have been deployed to the area to help bring the blazes under control.

Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Juan Cabandie, praised the «coordinated, respectful and joint» efforts of those involved in the operations.

«From the outset, the province took charge of the situation and requested the collaboration of the national State which, through the National Fire Management Service, responded quickly by sending brigade members, air resources and participation in the territory,» he said in a statement.

Vice Minister for the Environment Sergio Federovisky and Gov. of Tierra del Fuego, Gustavo Melella, visited affected areas Wednesday.

«We have offered the governor the incorporation of 20 more brigade members who will arrive over the course of the weekend,» Federovisky told reporters.

He pushed for mayors to implement tougher prevention programs to stop fires from spreading.

Authorities in Tierra del Fuego declared an environmental emergency earlier this month, increasing a ban on starting fires until 2024, where recent blazes have scorched an estimated 10,000 hectares.





Photo: aa.com.tr