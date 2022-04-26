Go to the main site
    Forest fires damage cost KZT 6.3 bln last year

    26 April 2022, 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 750 wildfires occurred in Kazakhstan last year,» Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serrikkali Brekeshev said.

    «The total area of the state forestry fund reaches 30.0 mln ha, including 24.6% fallen within jurisdiction of the Ministry and 74.7% placed under the jurisdiction of akimats,» he told the Government meeting.

    He reminded that 751 forest fires were recorded last year in the territory of the state forestry fund scorching and raging across 167,400 ha. The damage cost was estimated at KZT 6.3 bln. The biggest forest fires were recorded in the territory of forests and nature protection institutions of Kostanay and Almaty regions.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment Natural disasters
