Forest fire in East Kazakhstan rgn being extinguished around the clock

EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - The area of ​​forest fire in the Beskaragai district of the East Kazakhstan region is approximately 2500 hectares, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is informed that more than 400 fire fighters and more than 100 units of equipment of the regional emergency situations department, state forest natural reserves «Semey Ormany», «Yertis Ormany» and the National Guard are involved in the elimination of the fire. Mi-26T and Mi-8 helicopters are dropping water to extinguish the fire.





