Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Forest fire in East Kazakhstan rgn being extinguished around the clock

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 April 2020, 11:21
Forest fire in East Kazakhstan rgn being extinguished around the clock

EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - The area of ​​forest fire in the Beskaragai district of the East Kazakhstan region is approximately 2500 hectares, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Forest fire in East Kazakhstan region is being extinguished around the clock. The fire area is approximately 2500 ha.

It is informed that more than 400 fire fighters and more than 100 units of equipment of the regional emergency situations department, state forest natural reserves «Semey Ormany», «Yertis Ormany» and the National Guard are involved in the elimination of the fire. Mi-26T and Mi-8 helicopters are dropping water to extinguish the fire.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3