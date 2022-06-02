Go to the main site
    Forest fire area grows 23 times in N Kazakhstan

    2 June 2022, 17:10

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 22 wildfires stretching over 725 ha were recorded in North Kazakhstan since the beginning of the fire season.

    The number of wildfires grew by 57% while the wildfire area increased by 23 times as compared to the last year, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy head of the emergency situations department Dmitry Rastikhin told a briefing that forest fire files were submitted to the police department.

    Besides, 45 steppe fires occurred in the region which is 35% more against the same period of the previous year.

    As stated there, 42 mobile groups were set up to prevent wildfires. As a result, 109 violators were penalized under administrative law. Of which 46 paid fines up to KZT 1.3 mln.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Environment
