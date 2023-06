Forest ablaze at the national park

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Wildfire broke out in the territory of the Karkarakinsk national nature park, the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports.

On August12, dried grass caught fire spreading further over the woodlands 30 km away fromYegindubulak village of Karaganda region.

The area burntmade 70 ha so far.

Firefighterskeep on tackling the fire.