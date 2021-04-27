Go to the main site
    Foreigners can get COVID-19 vaccines at private medical facilities in Almaty

    27 April 2021, 19:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Foreign nationals can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at private medical facilities at about KZT8,025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At an online briefing, Almaty Chief Medical Officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said that foreigners can get COVID-19 vaccines at their own expense, noting that only Kazakh nations having individual identification numbers and listed in the population register receive the vaccines with the Government's funds.

    He added that the cost of the vaccines may range between KZT7,500 and KZT8,025.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

