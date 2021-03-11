Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Foreign universities to open branches in Kazakhstan

    11 March 2021, 11:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Govrenment meeting about the plans to increase scholarships for study.

    In order to decrease the talented youth outflow it is planned to open branches of foreign universities in Kazakhstan. The country’s 20 leading universities will become the growth points of the regions. 2 innovative universities engaged in development of innovative technologies on the experience of Nazarbayev University will open.

    Besides, the number of grants for study will rise by 50% by 2025. 1,000 grants will be given to young scientists annually, 500 Kazakhstani scientists will have a chance to undergo training at the world’s acknowledged research centres.

    The PM added that pursuant to the President’s tasks the continuous education concept will be adopted this April.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn