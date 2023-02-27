Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rises 7 times in 2022

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rose 7 times and reached 28.6 million US dollars in 2022. It was announced at a meeting of the region’s governor Yeraly Tugzhanov with Elchin Mammadov, acting head of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Yeraly Tugzhanov, Aktobe region enjoys close relations with many foreign countries today. «Strengthening the ties with Azerbaijan is of special importance for us. The issues of transport and logistics infrastructure development were discussed at the meeting of our presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. There are huge prospects in investments sector too,» Tugzhanov noted.

«Our goal is to develop various ties including in business. I hope today’s meeting will contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral relations,» Elchin Mammadov said in turn.

Yeraly Tugzhanov made a presentation of the region’s economic potential, highlighting that Aktobe region had been the country's large transport and logistics hub.

In his words, in the past 5 years, the region has attracted more than 6 billion US dollars . 25 percent of this sum accounts for foreign direct investments. 1,100 foreign companies including transnational corporations are operating in the region which is notable for its location and a great number of mineral reserves. «Favorable conditions have been created for the implementation of projects in agriculture, machine-building, construction industry and tourism,» he added.

Approximately 1,300 Azerbaijanis live in Aktobe region today.