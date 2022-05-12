Foreign trade increases by 45% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «In January-March this year the volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan grew by 45.3% to make USD 28.7 bln,» National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

Exports climbed by 65.8% to stand at USD 19.1 bln. Thereat, the exports of processed goods surged by 32.4% to USD 5.3 bln. Imports achieved USD 9.5 bln or grew by 16.5%. He noted that a positive trade balance hit USD 9.6 bln.

The Minister added that the processing industry preserves sustainable growth trends. In January –April this year the manufacturing output increased by 5.8%. The most growth was recorded in Almaty at 18%, as well as in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

Earlier the Minister told the Government meeting about the growth of the key economic indicators for the past 4 months.