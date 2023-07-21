Foreign tourist arrivals in Mongolia surge

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - Mongolia has received a total of 421,780 foreign tourists so far this year, up nearly 73 percent year-on-year, the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism said Friday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.



Russia, China and South Korea were the biggest sources of tourist arrivals for Mongolia, the ministry said in a statement.

The westernmost province of Bayan-Ulgii, which borders China and Russia, is one of the main tourist destinations where people can enjoy horseback riding, trekking and camping, as well as the untouched beauty of the Altai Tavan Bogd Mountain, the country's highest peak, and the Tsagaan gol or White River.

The Mongolian government has been taking measures to revive the pandemic-hit tourism sector.

In January, 34 countries were granted visa-free entry to Mongolia for tourism purposes, which increased the number of visa-exempt countries to 61.

The Asian country has also declared 2023-2025 as «Years to Visit Mongolia» to promote tourism.

Currently, Mongolia's economy is largely dependent on its export-oriented mining sector. Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify the economy.