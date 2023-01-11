Go to the main site
    Foreign sales of Kazakhstan grew by 34.1%

    11 January 2023, 17:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Fort the last 10 months of 2022 the country’s foreign sales grew by 34.1% up to KZT 110.6 bln,» Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin told at today’s extended board meeting.

    The Minister added the commodity turnover within the Eurasian Economic Union made USD 23 bln that is 7.5% more as compared to 2021. Besides, there was approved an opportunity not to allocate the import customs duties. As a result, saving projections made more than KZT 100 mln. Over the year there were lifted 6 barriers with trading partners, and forecasts of export growth reached USD 500 mln. 6 projects were developed with partner countries over the year. This year is planned to lift 8 more barriers, so their growth projections will hit USD 800 mln.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

