Foreign Office recommends Kazakhstanis to refrain from travelling to Mexico

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 October 2019, 18:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Kazakhstani nationals to refrain from to travelling to Mexico for a continuing migration crisis, Kazinform reports.

«Due to the continuing migration crisis, Mexican authorities have tightened the migration control measures, as a result of which many people are not allowed to enter the Mexican territory and are deported to their home-countries. In this regard, the Ministry recommends you to refrain from tourist and business trips to Mexico to avoid complications at the Mexican border and disruption of a planned visit to this country,» Official Spokesperson of the MFA Aibek Smadyarov said.

He added that in case of need to visit Mexico, the Kazakh Embassy in Mexico should be notified about it in advance.

«Crossing the state border of any country is regulated by internal policy of this country. That is why, the assistance from the side of the Kazakh Embassy does not guarantee free entry into the Mexican territory,» Smadyarov added.

