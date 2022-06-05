Foreign missions hail voting in constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 215 reps of foreign media monitor the voting in the referendum in Kazakhstan, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As earlier reported the Central Commission for the Referendum in Kazakhstan accredited 272 observers from 10 international organizations, 13 central electoral bodies of foreign countries, as well as 41 foreign observers from the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan. Also, 215 reps of foreign media are monitoring the voting,» said Vassilenko.

In general, the missions hailed the voting held in line with the national legislation and international standards.

«The CIS observer mission has no serious observations to either technical holding of the referendum or possible violations of the existing legislation. Everything is in keeping with the Kazakh legislation, international norms on ensuring transparency and democracy of the voting in the referendum,» said Head of the Observer Mission of the CIS Executive Committee Leonid Anfimov.

High organization, active participation as well as high civil maturity of both elder and youth generations were highlighted by the officials of the CSTO PA Mission.

Observers from the Central Election Commissions of Russia and Kyrgyzstan pointed out the high involvement of the people in the referendum and no violations.

The referendum assessment mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights also monitored the voting.

«In general, during the buildup for the voting we witnessed an increased interest in the first referendum in Kazakhstan in the past 27 years, that many international partners regard as clear evidence of the observance of democratic processes and procedures in the spirit of the ongoing significant changes in the country,» said Vassilenko.