Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 June 2023, 16:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – June 12 has been declared the Mourning Day in Kazakhstan following the deaths of forestry workers as a result of major wildfires in Abai region. The country’s main flag half-masted at night. The foreign embassies and consulates also put their flags at half-staff as a mark of solidarity in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Words of condolences from the diplomatic missions keep pouring since early morning.

«It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the deaths of 14 foresters as a result of fires in Abai region. We express condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Kazakhstan,» the Turkish MFA wrote on Twitter.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his deep condolences to the Head of State and the people of Kazakhstan over the deaths of people as a result of major wildfires in Abai region, conveying words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed.

The US and UAE embassies also offered Kazakhstanis supportive words.

The Presidents of Russia and Belarus also expressed words of support to the Kazakhstani people. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to Kazakh leader Tokayev over the lost of lives as a result of wildfires.

Words of condolences are also pouring in from the Kazakh embassies abroad.

