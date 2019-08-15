Go to the main site
    Foreign Ministry, Singaporean company discuss implementation of educational investment project in Kazakhstan

    15 August 2019, 08:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov had a meeting with Chairman and Chief Executive of Singapore’s KinderWorld International Group Ricky Tan Teck Yong, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

    The Singaporean company plans to build a networkof world-class educational facilities in the territory of Kazakhstan. JSCKazakh Invest provides follow-up support to the first educational investmentproject in Kazakhstan.


    The company made a presentation of the project «KinderWorldKazakhstan: Kindergarten-College-University. The company considers theopportunity of piloting the project inNur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

    KinderWorldInternational Group is an international educational group established in 1986.Since 2000, the company has invested in construction of schools in Vietnam,Thailand, and Malaysia and presently operates 21 educational centers.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Kazakhstan and Singapore
