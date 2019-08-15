Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Foreign Ministry, Singaporean company discuss implementation of educational investment project in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 August 2019, 08:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov had a meeting with Chairman and Chief Executive of Singapore’s KinderWorld International Group Ricky Tan Teck Yong, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The Singaporean company plans to build a network of world-class educational facilities in the territory of Kazakhstan. JSC Kazakh Invest provides follow-up support to the first educational investment project in Kazakhstan.

The company made a presentation of the project «KinderWorld Kazakhstan: Kindergarten-College-University. The company considers the opportunity of piloting the project in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

KinderWorld International Group is an international educational group established in 1986. Since 2000, the company has invested in construction of schools in Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia and presently operates 21 educational centers.

