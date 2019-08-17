Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Foreign Ministry, Nur-Sultan Mayor’s Office discuss promising investment projects

    17 August 2019, 13:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, CEO of JSC NC Kazakh Invest Baurzhan Sartbayev and Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Malika Bekturova had a working meeting for discussing the Kazakh-Chinese projects in industrialization and investments as well as the state of the ongoing and promising projects. The participants also exchanged views on the support of investors, the work on ‘single-window’ organization for investors and accompaniment of foreign businessmen in post-investment period.

    As the Vice FMnoted, bringing an investor to Kazakhstan is not enough. «It is important to accompanythe investors from the beginning till the completion of the project as well asin a post-investment period,» Yermek Kosherbayev said, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

    JSC NC KazakhInvest and Astana Invest Municipal Investment Development Center are working onattraction and accompaniment of investment projects based on a ‘single-window’principle.

    According toMalika Bekturova, Astana – New Cityand Astana – Technopolis specialeconomic zones had been one of the main tools of investments attraction.

    Presently, KazakhInvest monitors 9 investment projects in Nur-Sultan to the amount of $4.3bn.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Investment projects Foreign investments Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued