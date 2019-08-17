Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Foreign Ministry, Nur-Sultan Mayor’s Office discuss promising investment projects

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 13:06
Foreign Ministry, Nur-Sultan Mayor’s Office discuss promising investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, CEO of JSC NC Kazakh Invest Baurzhan Sartbayev and Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Malika Bekturova had a working meeting for discussing the Kazakh-Chinese projects in industrialization and investments as well as the state of the ongoing and promising projects. The participants also exchanged views on the support of investors, the work on ‘single-window’ organization for investors and accompaniment of foreign businessmen in post-investment period.

As the Vice FM noted, bringing an investor to Kazakhstan is not enough. «It is important to accompany the investors from the beginning till the completion of the project as well as in a post-investment period,» Yermek Kosherbayev said, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

JSC NC Kazakh Invest and Astana Invest Municipal Investment Development Center are working on attraction and accompaniment of investment projects based on a ‘single-window’ principle.

According to Malika Bekturova, Astana – New City and Astana – Technopolis special economic zones had been one of the main tools of investments attraction.

Presently, Kazakh Invest monitors 9 investment projects in Nur-Sultan to the amount of $4.3bn.

Investment projects    Foreign investments   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty