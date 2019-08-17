Foreign Ministry, Nur-Sultan Mayor’s Office discuss promising investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, CEO of JSC NC Kazakh Invest Baurzhan Sartbayev and Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Malika Bekturova had a working meeting for discussing the Kazakh-Chinese projects in industrialization and investments as well as the state of the ongoing and promising projects. The participants also exchanged views on the support of investors, the work on ‘single-window’ organization for investors and accompaniment of foreign businessmen in post-investment period.

As the Vice FM noted, bringing an investor to Kazakhstan is not enough. «It is important to accompany the investors from the beginning till the completion of the project as well as in a post-investment period,» Yermek Kosherbayev said, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

JSC NC Kazakh Invest and Astana Invest Municipal Investment Development Center are working on attraction and accompaniment of investment projects based on a ‘single-window’ principle.

According to Malika Bekturova, Astana – New City and Astana – Technopolis special economic zones had been one of the main tools of investments attraction.

Presently, Kazakh Invest monitors 9 investment projects in Nur-Sultan to the amount of $4.3bn.