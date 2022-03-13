Go to the main site
    Foreign ministry extends COVID-19 advisory against all overseas travel in S. Korea

    13 March 2022, 13:50

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The foreign ministry renewed its COVID-19 special advisory against all overseas travel for another month Sunday in what is expected to be the last extension of the advisory that was first issued two years ago, Yonhap reports.

    In the advisory effective until April 13, the ministry warned against travelling to all countries and regions due to the global spread of the omicron variant while asking those overseas to take measures to prevent exposure to the virus.

    The advisory was first issued in March 2020 and has been extended every month.

    Sunday's extension is expected to be the last as the ministry said it would shift to country-specific advisories next month from the blanket advisory.

    The government also announced Friday that foreign arrivals who have completed vaccination and registered their vaccination records with the government in advance will be exempt from self-quarantine starting March 21.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

