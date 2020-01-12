Go to the main site
    Foreign Ministry awaits police report on detention of UK ambassador

    12 January 2020, 18:00

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it is waiting for the police report on detention of the UK Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire.

    The Foreign Ministry awaits details about the UK ambassador's detention in a gathering in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran on Saturday following the crash of Ukraine Airline plane which claimed the lives of 176 people.

    IRNA reported that Macaire was released soon after being briefed.

    The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has commented on the detention of its ambassador in Tehran, terming it as being against international norms.

    Some parliamentarians urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take the necessary measures against the UK ambassador's move, which they said is «against all international norms.»

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Middle East World News
