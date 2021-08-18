Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss Afghan situation over phone

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 August 2021, 21:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A phone conversation has taken place between Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the initiative of the Russian side, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Heads of the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia discussed the current issues of global and regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The schedule of the upcoming meetings at the senior and high levels was reviewed. The general agreement in strengthening of interaction in the human rights field was reached.


