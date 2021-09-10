Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and North Macedonia hold talks

    10 September 2021, 17:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, who is in Nur-Sultan on an official visit.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed steps to expand further Kazakhstan-North Macedonian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction within international organizations. A number of international issues of mutual interest were considered, on which Nur-Sultan and Skopje coordinate their efforts, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    As a result of the negotiations, the following documents were signed: the Action Plan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia for the period 2021-2023 and the Protocol on the Exchange of Instruments of Ratification on the entry into force of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of North Macedonia on the Transfer of Convicted Persons.

    During the visit, Osmani was also received by the Head of State and held a meeting with representatives of a number of Kazakhstani companies.

    In general, the future prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia are becoming wider every year. All this testifies to the trust-based nature of bilateral relations between our countries.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region