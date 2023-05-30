Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talked over phone

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 May 2023, 08:43
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talked over phone Photo: Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, during which the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Safadi congratulated his Kazakh colleague on his appointment to a high position and wished him success in his responsible work. In turn, Minister Nurtleu thanked the interlocutor for the warm congratulations and invited him to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at a convenient time for him, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Noting the high level of political dialogue, the Jordanian Foreign Minister expressed interest in developing cooperation in investment, tourism, food security, IT and other areas. In addition, he announced the planning of an official visit of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to Kazakhstan in the near future.

Following the conversation, the parties agreed to pay mutual visits at the level of foreign ministers in the near future. The telephone conversation was initiated by Jordan.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final