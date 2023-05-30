Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talked over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, during which the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Safadi congratulated his Kazakh colleague on his appointment to a high position and wished him success in his responsible work. In turn, Minister Nurtleu thanked the interlocutor for the warm congratulations and invited him to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at a convenient time for him, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Noting the high level of political dialogue, the Jordanian Foreign Minister expressed interest in developing cooperation in investment, tourism, food security, IT and other areas. In addition, he announced the planning of an official visit of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to Kazakhstan in the near future.

Following the conversation, the parties agreed to pay mutual visits at the level of foreign ministers in the near future. The telephone conversation was initiated by Jordan.