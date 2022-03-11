Go to the main site
    Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Estonia  talked over phone

    11 March 2022, 07:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Upon the initiative of the Estonian side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Eva-Maria Liimets held telephone negotiations.

    The Ministers exchanged views on topical international issues and the current situation in Ukraine, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed to coordinate activities for this year’s upcoming 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. An agreement was reached to continue the dialogue on the entire spectrum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Estonia.

    Foreign policy Ukraine Kazakhstan
