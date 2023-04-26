Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and China hold talks

XI'AN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Qin Gang as part of his participation in the 4th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia – China format, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

During their talks, the Kazakh and Chinese counterparts discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. An exchange of views on topical issues on the international agenda took place.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the development of relations of comprehensive strategic partnership with China is one of the constant important priorities in Kazakhstan's foreign policy. He also noted the need to make joint efforts to implement the agreements reached at the highest level in order to further expand multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade and investment.

The parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen coordination and close cooperation within the UN, SCO, CICA, the Central Asia – China format, and other multilateral mechanisms.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Nurtleu met with Zhao Yide, Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee. This region is one of the main transport and logistics hubs of China. During the talks interlocutors discussed issues of development and strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of providing efficient cargo transportation along the China-Europe-China transcontinental route, as well as the establishment of interregional cooperation.

The parties noted with satisfaction the opening of direct flights along the Xi'an-Astana-Xi'an route, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the expansion of exchanges between citizens and business people of the two countries.