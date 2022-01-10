Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Bahrain had a telephone conversation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Acting Deputy Prime-Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

Bahraini Minister on behalf of the leadership and the people of Bahrain expressed support to actions of Kazakh authorities aimed at stabilizing the situation, confirmed readiness to provide the necessary assistance in case of need, expressed confidence in the normalization of the situation in the near future, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.





Tileuberdi informed that Kazakh authorities take targeted measures to ensure the security of citizens and return to normal life.





The sides also discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.



