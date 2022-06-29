Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Foreign ministers of Caspian states discuss coop in Ashgabat

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 June 2022, 07:36
Foreign ministers of Caspian states discuss coop in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM On the eve of the VI Caspian Summit, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi participated in the Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian States in Ashgabat.

Those attending the event were foreign ministers of Iran - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Russia - Sergey Lavrov, Turkmenistan - Rashid Meredov, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan - Khalaf Khalafov, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

photo

The ministers discussed a number of acute issues of cooperation of the Caspian states and approved the draft Communiqué of the upcoming VI Caspian Summit which will be held with the participation of Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, and Turkmenistan in Ashgabat on June 29, 2022.

photo

The previous V Caspian Summit took place in 2018 in Aktau and ended with signing the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Caspian countries    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam