Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Foreign ministers of CA countries and Russia adopt joint statement

    16 October 2020, 10:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi took part in the 3rd Central Asia+Russia meeting of foreign ministers, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    The meeting is the key to consolidating the efforts to deal with the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in mainstreaming of political, social and economic and environmental issues in the world.

    During the meeting, the sharing of the views on long-term multifaceted cooperation, inter-State relations to strengthen security and ensure Central Asia’s sustainable development took place. It also focused on prospects of trade and economic and energy cooperation, initiatives in transport and transit, human mobility, and epidemic situation in the Eurasian space.


    The meeting discussed the current challenges facing the healthcare systems and environmental protection systems of the Central Asian countries. The strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation was of special attention as well.

    Both ministers expressed their readiness to focus on strategically key areas of cooperation, including expanding economic and interregional cooperation.

    In conclusion the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries and Russia was adopted.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy Central Asia Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays