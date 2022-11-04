Foreign Minister Tleuberdi visits UAE

4 November 2022, 12:59

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, during which the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the 5th round of Political Consultations were held, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prospects for further development of bilateral relations were discussed. The interlocutors exchanged views on topical international issues. Tileuberdi conveyed the message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the political consultations, the Emirati delegation was headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Suhail Al Mazrouei. The parties noted the high level of mutual understanding and mutual support of the two states in the international arena. A close political dialogue has been established at the highest level. An agreement was reached on further building up effective partnership within multilateral structures.

Also, under the co-chairmanship of Tileuberdi and Al Mazrouei, the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission was held, following which the relevant Protocol was signed. The Intergovernmental Commission has consolidated agreements on investment, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Emirates. Promising joint projects have been identified in the fields of education and science, agriculture, energy and renewable energy sources, mining and metallurgical complex, transport and logistics, construction, etc.

For 6 months of 2022, foreign direct investment from the UAE to Kazakhstan increased by 2 times compared to the same period last year and amounted to 128.7 million US dollars. The volume of trade turnover in January-August this year amounted to 550.1 million US dollars (exports – 514.6 million dollars, imports – 35.5 million dollars).

Photo: gov.kz