    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming

    19 November 2022, 16:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a meeting with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming, who leads the SCO Observer Mission at the snap presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

    As Zhang Ming said at the meeting, the SCO thoroughly monitors the socio-political transformations taking place in our country and the process of building the Fair Kazakhstan.

    Mukhtat Tleuberdi informed Zhang Ming of the position of Kazakhstan on various aspects of the SCO activity and the course of preparation for Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization in 2023-2024.

