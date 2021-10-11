Foreign Minister of Mongolia visits Turkic Academy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, the delegation headed by the Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg visited the International Turkic Academy and learned about the Academy’s work, Kazinform has learnt from the Turkic Academy’s press service.

The Foreign Minister of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg, the Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Luvsan Battulga, Director of the Department of Asian and Pacific Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Erdenetsogt Sarantogos, and Mongolian Parliament members Tumurtooakhoon Enkhtuvshin and Tileuhan Aubakir attended the meeting held as part of the visit.

The books on Mongolian studies published by the Turkic Academy were introduced at the meeting.

The Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg said that she appreciated the Academy’s efforts to study the common values of neighboring countries and strengthen the fraternity of peoples.

In addition, the President of the Academy, Darkhan Kydyrali, was awarded the «Altan Gadas» (Polar Star) Medal, the highest award of the Mongolian State, given by the Decree of the President of Mongolia.