Foreign Minister Nurtleu holds meeting with UN leadership in Kazakhstan

23 June 2023, 21:13
Foreign Minister Nurtleu holds meeting with UN leadership in Kazakhstan Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Story, Resident Representative of the UN Development Program in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia and Head of the Representative Office of the UN Children's Fund in Kazakhstan Artur van Diesen, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, topical issues of partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UN in the context of more than 30 years of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the global Organization were discussed. The parties exchanged views on the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2021-2025 between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UN.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister informed about the political reforms carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the country. As part of the discussion on the reform of the UN development system, Minister Nurtleu also noted the relevance of Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Taking into account the commitment of the UN to the development of human potential, the Foreign Minister spoke about the importance of developing and implementing projects on the territory of Kazakhstan based on a human-centric development model. In addition, Minister Nurtleu drew the attention of the UN representatives to the need for expert assistance from the UN in improving conditions in the field of inclusive education, as well as in order to combat cyberbullying and prevent suicide among youth.

In turn, the UN representatives, thanking the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for providing comprehensive support to the activities of the UN structures in the country, emphasized the high dynamics of cooperation with Kazakhstan. They informed about the current program activities of the UN agencies and their priorities, and announced their readiness to provide expert and technical assistance to the Government of Kazakhstan in order to ensure sustainable development both at the regional and country levels.

UN   Education    Central Asia   Kazakhstan   Political Reform   Afghanistan  
