Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Turkic Investment Fund President Baghdad Amreyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu has met with President of the Turkic Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh MFA press office.

The sides discussed trade and economic cooperation of the Turkic world and the ways of boosting investment interaction among the Turkic-speaking countries.