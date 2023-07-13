Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, who had arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Central Asian Forum on Security and Cooperation, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of stronger bilateral cooperation and further interaction in «Central Asia – European Union» interregional format, including substantial preparation for the upcoming «CA - EU» ministerial meeting this autumn.

Kazakh Minister noted that the meetings of the leaders of Central Asia countries and the EU, initiated by Kazakhstan in 2022, consolidated the focus on practical interregional dialogue and its further institutionalization.

Minister Nurtleu highlighted the relevance of deepening cooperation in the development of Trans-Caspian International Transport route, including within the framework of «Global Gateway» EU strategy. In this regard, he welcomed the publication of the final study of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on sustainable transport connections between Central Asia and Europe.

Hakala, for her part, underlined the EU’s interest in deepening long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan, including in the field of critical raw materials, and readiness to contribute to sustainable economic development of Central Asia.

The parties exchanged also views on relevant issues of international agenda, including regional security.