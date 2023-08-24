Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, senator Gary Peters, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of current issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including energy security, diversification of transport routes, mutual trade and investment cooperation.

Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan noted with satisfaction the development of Kazakh-American cooperation within enhanced strategic partnership, declaring readiness for further intensification of the full range of relations.

U.S. senator praised the ongoing political and economic reforms in our country under the leadership of the Head of State, expressing readiness for further cooperation in ensuring the rule of law, strengthening democracy and developing civil society.

As part of the visit program in Astana, senator was received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He is also scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov.

For reference: Gary Peters is U.S. senator from Michigan, a member of the Democratic Party. He is the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, the Senate's top oversight committee that oversees the Department of Homeland Security. Gary Peters is also a member of the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the Appropriations Committee.