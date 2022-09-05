Go to the main site
    Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi to visit Saudi Arabia

    5 September 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi will participate in the first meeting of the dialogue platform of the Central Asian and Persian Gulf Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports.

    «During the period from September 6 to 8, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi will pay a working visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the visit he will participate in the first ministerial meeting of the Central Asia and Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab Countries which unites Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait,» Kazakh MFA official spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said at the briefing today.

    The meeting will focus on the prospects of interregional cooperation in various fields of interaction.

    «The participants will adopt an action plan for 2023-2026 which will cover such areas as politics, security, economy, education, healthcare, culture, mass media and social issues, youth affairs, sport, transport, water resources and energy,» Smadyarov clarified.

    Mukhtar Tleuberdi will also meet his Saudi counterpart and representatives of a number of leading countries of the Arab countries.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

