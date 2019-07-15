Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Foreign Minister explains slowdown in FDI inflows

    15 July 2019, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes slowdown in the inflow of direct foreign investments. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it today at the Government’s extended meeting, Kazinform reports.

    «This year we have observed slowdownin the inflows of direct foreign investments by 11.5%.This slowdown is seenalmost in all the sectors,» he said addressing Foreign Minister BeibutAtamkulov.

    «Many countries including theU.S., China, the EU withdraw their investments from friendly countries. Competitionamong the countries intensifies. There are some internal problems. TheGovernment has established a coordination council chaired by the Prime Minister. We have already had two sessions. The main issue is the judicial system, itstransparency and fairness, tax system, its reliability and stability. Ourmigration policy should be slightly liberalized,» Minister Beibut Atamkulovreplied.

    «We observe decrease in transit.We have lost a lot due to transit through Iran. Caspian transit routes rise inprices as well,» noted the Minister and added that «domestic investors canbecome a decisive and a strong component of investing in Kazakhstan.»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy Foreign investments
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays