Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Foreign Minister awards II degree Dostyk Order to Ambassador of Kuwait

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 June 2022, 08:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Tarek Al-Faraj on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.

Tileuberdi expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador of Kuwait for his efforts aimed at developing the partnership between the two countries. The fruitful activity of the Ambassador as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Kazakhstan was noted with satisfaction, Kazinform learned from the MFA press service.

The parties pointed out a high level of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation achieved over the past few years.

During the meeting, on behalf of the Head of State, Ambassador of Kuwait Tareq Al-Faraj was awarded the II degree Order of Dostyk (Friendship) for his great contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Kuwait.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
