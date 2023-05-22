Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima

ASTANA, KAZINFORM - From President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to China, Kazakhstan- EU partnership to tourism ties between Kazakhstan and Egypt, and exhibition of Kazakh anti-nuclear activist in Hiroshima, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week

Anadolu Agency:Cooperation with China based on ‘unshakable friendship,’ says Kazakhstan

Turkish Anadolu Agency reported on May 17 about the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Xian ahead of the China-Central Asia summit.

The agency quotes Tokayev, who said, «For Kazakhstan, the People’s Republic of China is of particular importance. Our cooperation is based on unshakable friendship and mutual support. We have a common goal – to intensify bilateral relations.»

Photo: aa.com.tr

«The duo met in Xi’an city in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province ahead of the two-day summit. Tokayev said Kazakhstan and China are ‘united by the desire to strengthen regional and international security and cooperation,’ and pointed out ‘importance’ for Astana of ‘further developing comprehensive strategic partnership with Beijing,’» reads the article.

The Diplomat Bucharest:EU and Kazakhstan to develop strategic projects raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen

The Diplomat-Bucharest published an article on May 19 covering the announcement by Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis on behalf of the European Commission and Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, of a set of concrete actions that will implement the memorandum of understanding between the EU and Kazakhstan on a strategic partnership in the field of raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen.

Photo: thediplomat.ro



«The EU and Kazakhstan have agreed concrete areas of actions. This includes cooperation between industrial stakeholders to identify and fulfil joint investment projects. The roadmap also foresees closer cooperation on geological exploration, research and innovation, the formation of skills, or on capacity building utilising the EU Horizon Europe programme and Cooperation facility and other funding instruments,» reads the article.

The partnership is based on the existing Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).

Euractiv:EU acknowledges Kazakhstan’s efforts to curb Russia sanction circumvention

Brussels-based Euractiv published an article on May 16, covering the meeting between Josep Borrell and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister on May 16.

Photo: euractiv.com



«Murat Nurtleu, a career diplomat, was appointed on 3 April as part of the new Kazakh government following the snap legislative elections on 19 March. According to a press release, Borrell appreciated the ‘principled position of Kazakhstan based on respect for the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of all UN members, including Ukraine.’ He also ‘noted Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure that its territory is not used to circumvent or undermine European and international sanctions,’» reads the article.

Azernews: Kazakhstan plans to expand production capacity of Shymkent Oil Refinery

AzerNews agency reported on May 20 about Kazakhstan’s plans to increase the production capacity of Shymkent oil refinery from 6 million tons to 12 million tons per year, citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Moreover, he also said that as part of increasing Kazakh oil exports, the country plans to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline. The issues of increasing the capacity of the existing Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines are also on the agenda,» reads the article.

Global Times:China-Kazakhstan BRI cooperation a 'benchmark' that bears fruitful results: Chinese ambassador

Global Times published an article on May 16 about Kazakhstan’s role in China’s Belt and Road initiative, referring to the Chinese ambassador in Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao.

«Kazakhstan, as a pioneer partner of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), holds a peculiar position. In an exclusive interview with the Global Times (GT), Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao (Zhang) noted that the cooperation between the two nations has emerged as a shining example and a benchmark in implementing the BRI, which is closely watched by other economies in the world,» reads the article.

Photo: htcm.de





Mainichi:Art by Kazakh painter, hibakusha Kuyukov shown in Hiroshima ahead of summit

Japan’s Mainichi agency reported on May 20 about an exhibition by Karipbek Kuyukov, a Kazakh artist born without arms as a result of exposure to radiation from Soviet nuclear testing, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

The agency wrote Kuyukov's works, painted using his mouth and feet, «vividly depict severe nuclear damage across the globe.»

Photo: mainichi.jp





«His paintings, including one showing a boy staring at his hands with a mushroom cloud in the distance and another depicting a child wearing a gas mask standing in a dark room, suggest that nuclear experiments cast a dark shadow over children's lives. The exhibition marked the painter's fourth visit to Japan,» reads the article.

Egypt Today:Egypt, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism

Egypt Today reported on May 16 about the meeting between Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Khairat Lama to discuss how Egypt and Kazakhstan can boost cooperation in tourism and archaeology.

Photo: egypttoday.com

«During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation to push more tourist movement from the Republic of Kazakhstan to Egypt, especially in light of the increase in the number of tourists from Kazakhstan to the Egyptian tourist destination to enjoy its various tourism and archaeological potentials. Preparations for the joint celebration were also discussed, for the opening of Al-Zahir Baybars Mosque in Al-Zahir neighborhood next June, coinciding with the 800th anniversary of the birth of Sultan Al-Zahir Baybars,» reads the article.

Trend:Kazakh low-cost air carrier increases number of flights between Astana and Tashkent

Baku-based Trend agency reported on May 20 about the increase of flights between Astana and Tashkent by Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline Fly Arystan.

«Starting from July 3, the flights between Astana and Tashkent will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays. The flights will be carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft. According to the company's schedule, the flight from Astana to Tashkent is scheduled to depart at 01:00 (GMT+6) and arrive at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport at 02:05 (GMT+5). The estimated flight duration is 2 hours and 5 minutes,» reads the article.

Gulf Times:Qatar's Police Team defeat Kazakhstan's Atyrau in opening match of Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship

Gulf Times reported on May 15 that Qatar's Police team defeated Atyrau volleyball club 3-1 in the match of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, held in Bahrain from May 14 to 21.

«The Police team made 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 win to claim the first three points in the Pool D, which includes Kazakhstan's Atyrau, Hong Kong's Aspiring, and Kuwait's Kuwaiti team. The Police team will face Kuwait in their second match tomorrow. After the match, head of the Police team mission Mohamed Salem Al Kuwari expressed his happiness at the team's victory in their first participation in the Asian Club Championship, praising the players' performance against Atyrau, one of the strongest candidates to win the tournament,» reads the article.