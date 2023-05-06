Foreign media about Kazakhstan: French minister’s visit, rising oil exports and interview with youngest Mazhilis deputy

ASTANA, KAZINFORM - From French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Olivier Besht’s visit to Astana, agricultural cooperation with Tajikistan, an interview with the youngest member of the Mazhilis and the opinion article about the futuristic city of Astana, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

Anadolu Agency: French foreign trade minister's visit to Astana will boost bilateral partnership, says Kazakh president

Turkish Anadolu Agency reported on May 2 about the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Olivier Besht that focused on the implementation of trade and investment deals.