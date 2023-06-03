Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From an event at the European Parliament focusing on the reforms in Kazakhstan, to booming international air travel, Kazakhstan’s grain exports and itinerary along the great Silk Road, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

EU Reporter:Empowering the people: MEPs hear about constitutional transformation in Kazakhstan and Mongolia

EU Reporter, a Dublin-based news media, published an article on May 28 covering the joint meeting at the European Parliament on May 27 focusing on the reforms taking place in Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and EU Margulan Baimukhan and Chairwoman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan Elvira Azimova.

Baimukhan spoke about the changes in the country’s political system, «creating a new, more democratic model of government.»

Photo: gov.kz

«The changes that have taken place in little more than a year have strengthened the lower house of parliament, the Mazhilis, as well as limiting the President to a single seven-year term. There have also been important reforms to local government,» reads the article.

«These changes have already commanded international attention, as they were endorsed in a referendum and in multi-party elections. The Ambassador stressed the importance of Kazakhstan’s ‘strong dialogue with the European Parliament, crucial for us in terms of exchanging best law-making practices,» the article notes.

Euractiv:Kazakhstan aims to recover illegally acquired assets

Euractiv, a Brussels-based news media, wrote on May 29 about Kazakhstan’s efforts to recover illegally acquired assets.

The article quotes Snezhana Imasheva, chairwoman of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform in the Majilis, who said that over the last 30 years, «people with political influence amassed wealth at the expense of Kazakhstan’s resources.»

Photo: gov.kz

The author also quotes Chairwoman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan Elvira Azimova, who said «as for the assets the embezzling and export abroad of which has been proven in court, their return should be decided by the agreements Kazakhstan has concluded.»

She noted that an «essential part of the reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after the January 2022 events aim to answer people’s calls for more justice.»

Anadolu Agency:Kazakh president says South Korea ‘key partner’ in Asia

Turkish Anadolu Agency reported on June 1 about the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and South Korean Foreign Minister Pak Jin in Astana.

The agency quotes Tokayev, who said South Korea is «very important for us as one of the key partners in Asia. We highly appreciate all the achievements in our bilateral cooperation.»

Photo: akorda.kz

«The statement said that Tokayev underlined the high dynamics of trade relations between the two countries, appreciating the volume of bilateral trade that exceeded $6 billion. Tokayev further said that these dynamics are also present in investment and technological cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties,» wrote the agency.

The Times of Central Asia: IFC partners with KazFoodProducts to boost agribusiness in Kazakhstan

The Times of Central Asia reported on June 2 about the financing package of $15 million that the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, provided to KazFoodProducts, a leader in the deep wheat processing, production and processing of meat, and confectionery sectors in Kazakhstan.

The funds will support the company's working capital needs and investment program following the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

«In addition, IFC's advisory services are supporting KFP in obtaining an EDGE Gender Equality Certification, the first global private sector-focused certification which sets benchmarks and standards to promote gender-inclusive workplaces. The company would be the first in Kazakhstan to achieve the certification,» reads the article.

Eurasianet:Kazakhstan eyeing Baku grain entrepôt for Europe exports

Eurasianet reported on May 27, citing the head of operations at the international seaport in Azerbaijan, who said that Kazakhstan plans to build a grain depot there to facilitate its exports.

«Speaking at a conference in Washington, Eugene Seah, Chief Operations Officer at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, reportedly said this week that the facility could appear in the coming five years. Seah was quoted, in a Russian-language report by Russian business news wire service Prime, as saying that the grain arriving in Baku could be sent forward to ‘anybody who needs it.’» reads the article.

Photo: Baku International Sea Trade Port

The media indicated Kazakhstan’s exports via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor increased more than sixfold to around 900,000 tons year-on-year.

The Print: Kazakhstan to host interfaith conference in Israel

The Print reported on May 31 about Kazakhstan’s plans to host a conference in Tel Aviv next week, «seeking to bring together religious leaders under one roof in the Holy Land.»

«The event is part of the Central Asian country’s Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, an interreligious forum held in Kazakhstan every three years for the past two decades,» reads the article.

Photo: TPS

Caspian News:Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Soars to New Heights with 25 Additional International Routes

Baku-based Caspian News published an article on May 30 about the growing number of international routes in Kazakhstan.

«Central Asia’s largest country has announced ambitious plans to introduce 25 new international flights by 2025 as part of its ongoing efforts to bolster the civil aviation industry. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, speaking at a government meeting, emphasized that these new flight routes would significantly contribute to the further development of multilateral cooperation,» reads the article.

Photo: primeminister.kz

The article notes 8 new routes will open this year and 17 more flights including to New York, Geneva, Singapore, Vienna, and Paris will be launched by 2025.

National Geographic:The big trip: how to plan the ultimate Silk Road adventure through Central Asia

National Geographic published an article on June 1 offering a captivating itinerary along the great Silk Road in Central Asia.

«The old trade routes of the silk road give travellers endless options to explore central Asia, from lake-scattered mountain plateaus to ornate mausoleum complexes and lively cities packed with soviet architecture,» reads the article.

The author writes, «Kazakhstan blends the two, with a few attractive Silk Road ruins and impressive landscapes that make it an easy choice to add to any itinerary.»

Photo: Michael Charles Sheridan/National Geographic