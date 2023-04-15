Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Azerbaijan President’s visit to Kazakhstan, cooperation on key minerals with Korea, ongoing arbitration with oil giants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – From the visit of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan, cooperation on key minerals and infrastructure projects with South Korea to the ongoing arbitration with oil giants, Kazinform provides a review of what foreign media wrote about Kazakhstan this week.

Trend.az: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign documents

Trend reported on April 10, following the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents has been held.

Photo: akorda.kz

Tokayev and Aliyev signed a protocol on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, among many other documents signed between the two countries’ state bodies.